KraneShares MSCI All China Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KALL) Trading Up 0.7%

KraneShares MSCI All China Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KALL) shares were up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $35.90 and last traded at $35.86. Approximately 9,161 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 261% from the average daily volume of 2,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.59.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.25 and its 200-day moving average is $31.61.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in KraneShares MSCI All China Index ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in KraneShares MSCI All China Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KALL) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 17.00% of KraneShares MSCI All China Index ETF worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Read More: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares MSCI All China Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares MSCI All China Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.