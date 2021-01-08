Krones AG (KRN.F) (ETR:KRN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Krones AG (KRN.F) (ETR:KRN) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €65.13 ($76.62).

KRN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Krones AG (KRN.F) in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Baader Bank set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on shares of Krones AG (KRN.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Independent Research set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of Krones AG (KRN.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. UBS Group set a €81.00 ($95.29) price objective on shares of Krones AG (KRN.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of Krones AG (KRN.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

ETR:KRN opened at €69.95 ($82.29) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €63.55 and a 200-day moving average of €57.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -156.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.31. Krones AG has a twelve month low of €41.92 ($49.32) and a twelve month high of €75.50 ($88.82).

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in planning, developing, and manufacturing machinery and systems for the fields of process technology, filling and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

