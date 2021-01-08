Kryll (KRL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.26 Million

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. During the last seven days, Kryll has traded 36.9% higher against the US dollar. Kryll has a market cap of $8.26 million and approximately $158,701.00 worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kryll token can now be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000679 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00037741 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004806 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002467 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.72 or 0.00268216 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00027978 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,063.22 or 0.02623011 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00012146 BTC.

Kryll Profile

Kryll (KRL) is a token. It was first traded on April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,000,443 tokens. The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kryll is kryll.io . The official message board for Kryll is medium.com/@kryll_io

Kryll Token Trading

Kryll can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kryll should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kryll using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

