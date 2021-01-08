Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Price Target Raised to $84.00

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $68.00 to $84.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Krystal Biotech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Shares of NASDAQ KRYS opened at $65.25 on Friday. Krystal Biotech has a 1 year low of $33.08 and a 1 year high of $66.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.80. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.09 and a beta of 1.20.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts predict that Krystal Biotech will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRYS. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,059,000 after purchasing an additional 181,000 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 19.3% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Krystal Biotech by 182.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 284,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,780,000 after buying an additional 183,632 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 13.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 724,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,015,000 after buying an additional 86,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 13.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the period. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes medicines for patients suffering from skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which has completed Phase I/II clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

