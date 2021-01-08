Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) reached a new 52-week high on Friday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $68.00 to $84.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Krystal Biotech traded as high as $68.75 and last traded at $68.48, with a volume of 1131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.25.

KRYS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Krystal Biotech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRYS. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 103.3% in the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 108.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 17.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -44.09 and a beta of 1.20.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts predict that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes medicines for patients suffering from skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which has completed Phase I/II clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

