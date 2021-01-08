Kuai Token (KT) Price Tops $0.15 on Major Exchanges

Kuai Token (CURRENCY:KT) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 8th. Kuai Token has a market capitalization of $1.71 million and $17.12 million worth of Kuai Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Kuai Token has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Kuai Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000377 BTC on major exchanges including YunEx and DragonEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002457 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00022542 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.27 or 0.00103769 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.56 or 0.00418747 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.97 or 0.00218430 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00048488 BTC.

Kuai Token Token Profile

Kuai Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,125,344 tokens. The official website for Kuai Token is www.kuaitoken.com

Buying and Selling Kuai Token

Kuai Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX and YunEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuai Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kuai Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kuai Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

