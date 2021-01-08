KuCoin Shares Market Capitalization Achieves $81.16 Million (KCS)

KuCoin Shares (CURRENCY:KCS) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 8th. One KuCoin Shares token can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00002491 BTC on major exchanges. KuCoin Shares has a total market capitalization of $81.16 million and approximately $11.00 million worth of KuCoin Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, KuCoin Shares has traded 45.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00037265 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004619 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002458 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $108.24 or 0.00266145 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00028195 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,024.34 or 0.02518582 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00012000 BTC.

About KuCoin Shares

KuCoin Shares (CRYPTO:KCS) is a token. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. KuCoin Shares’ total supply is 170,118,638 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 tokens. KuCoin Shares’ official Twitter account is @kucoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here . KuCoin Shares’ official website is www.kucoin.com . The Reddit community for KuCoin Shares is /r/kucoin

KuCoin Shares Token Trading

KuCoin Shares can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Shares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Shares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KuCoin Shares using one of the exchanges listed above.

