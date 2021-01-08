Kuende Hits One Day Volume of $232.00 (KUE)

Kuende (CURRENCY:KUE) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. One Kuende token can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Sistemkoin and CoinBene. In the last week, Kuende has traded up 65% against the U.S. dollar. Kuende has a market capitalization of $382,250.58 and approximately $232.00 worth of Kuende was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kuende alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00038098 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004674 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $114.21 or 0.00274781 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00029692 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,102.17 or 0.02651697 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00011747 BTC.

Kuende Profile

KUE is a token. It was first traded on June 11th, 2018. Kuende’s total supply is 3,013,984,637 tokens and its circulating supply is 893,470,233 tokens. The official message board for Kuende is medium.com/kuende . Kuende’s official website is kuende.com . Kuende’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kuende is /r/kuende and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Kuende Token Trading

Kuende can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Sistemkoin and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuende directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kuende should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kuende using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kuende Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kuende and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.