Kuende Price Up 67% Over Last Week (KUE)

Kuende (CURRENCY:KUE) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. During the last seven days, Kuende has traded 67% higher against the dollar. Kuende has a market cap of $382,221.13 and approximately $280.00 worth of Kuende was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kuende token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Bancor Network, Sistemkoin and CoinBene.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Kuende

Kuende (KUE) is a token. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2018. Kuende’s total supply is 3,013,984,637 tokens and its circulating supply is 893,470,233 tokens. The Reddit community for Kuende is /r/kuende and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kuende’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kuende’s official website is kuende.com . Kuende’s official message board is medium.com/kuende

Buying and Selling Kuende

Kuende can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Bancor Network and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuende directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kuende should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kuende using one of the exchanges listed above.

