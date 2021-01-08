Kumba Iron Ore (OTCMKTS:KIROY) Hits New 1-Year High at $14.86

Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.86 and last traded at $14.86, with a volume of 458 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.34.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.97.

About Kumba Iron Ore (OTCMKTS:KIROY)

Kumba Iron Ore Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and shipping of iron ore primarily in South Africa. The company produces iron ore at Sishen and Kolomela mines in the Northern Cape Province. It also operates a port in Saldanha Bay.

