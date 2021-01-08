KUN Achieves Market Cap of $17,985.30 (KUN)

KUN (CURRENCY:KUN) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. KUN has a total market cap of $17,985.30 and approximately $421.00 worth of KUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KUN token can now be purchased for about $8.99 or 0.00021843 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, KUN has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002430 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00022657 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.41 or 0.00103023 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $171.93 or 0.00417614 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.89 or 0.00215901 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00048849 BTC.

About KUN

KUN’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000 tokens. KUN’s official Twitter account is @KunaExchange . KUN’s official website is kun.kuna.io

KUN Token Trading

KUN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kuna. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KUN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

