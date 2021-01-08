Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.55.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KURA shares. CSFB upped their target price on Kura Oncology from $27.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Kura Oncology from $22.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Kura Oncology from $27.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Kura Oncology in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

In other Kura Oncology news, COO Kathleen Ford sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $246,437.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $246,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 0.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 1.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 5.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 91.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KURA opened at $38.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.81 and a beta of 2.18. Kura Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $6.35 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 15.15 and a quick ratio of 15.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.52 and its 200-day moving average is $28.10.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts expect that Kura Oncology will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, and other hematologic malignancies.

Featured Story: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.