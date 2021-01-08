Kyber Network 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $116.78 Million (KNC)

Kyber Network (CURRENCY:KNC) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One Kyber Network token can currently be purchased for about $1.07 or 0.00002663 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kyber Network has a total market capitalization of $214.72 million and $116.78 million worth of Kyber Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Kyber Network has traded 35.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00037317 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004671 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $105.81 or 0.00264203 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00027277 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,003.12 or 0.02504737 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00012229 BTC.

About Kyber Network

Kyber Network (KNC) is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Kyber Network’s total supply is 210,325,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 201,317,421 tokens. The Reddit community for Kyber Network is /r/kybernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kyber Network’s official Twitter account is @kybernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kyber Network’s official website is kyber.network

Kyber Network Token Trading

Kyber Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kyber Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kyber Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kyber Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

