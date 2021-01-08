KZ Cash (KZC) Trading Down 18% Over Last Week

KZ Cash (CURRENCY:KZC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 8th. KZ Cash has a total market capitalization of $2,452.65 and $2.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KZ Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitBay and BTC-Alpha. Over the last week, KZ Cash has traded 18% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00010016 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

KZ Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 coins and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 coins. The official website for KZ Cash is kzcash.kz . KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz

KZ Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and BitBay. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KZ Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KZ Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KZ Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

