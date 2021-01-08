L Brands (NYSE:LB) Given New $43.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 8.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on LB. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of L Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of L Brands from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of L Brands from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of L Brands from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of L Brands from $41.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.85.

Shares of L Brands stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.08. 51,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,557,642. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.99. L Brands has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $47.28.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. L Brands had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 37.40%. Equities research analysts expect that L Brands will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James L. Bersani sold 18,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $749,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,734,366.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 17.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its holdings in L Brands by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 121,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in L Brands by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in L Brands by 268.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of L Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of L Brands by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

