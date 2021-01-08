L Brands (NYSE:LB) Given New $54.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.96% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on L Brands from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on L Brands from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded L Brands to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded L Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered L Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. L Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.62.

Get L Brands alerts:

Shares of LB opened at $46.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.19, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.98 and a 200-day moving average of $29.99. L Brands has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $47.28.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 37.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that L Brands will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider James L. Bersani sold 18,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $749,385.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 195,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,734,366.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 17.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of L Brands by 68.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,662 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 13,735 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of L Brands during the third quarter worth $237,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of L Brands by 29.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,769,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,491,000 after purchasing an additional 401,037 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in shares of L Brands during the third quarter worth $269,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of L Brands during the third quarter worth $212,000. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.