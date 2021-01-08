L Brands (NYSE:LB) Price Target Increased to $46.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 0.37% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of L Brands to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of L Brands from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of L Brands from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of L Brands from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of L Brands from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.62.

Shares of NYSE LB opened at $46.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.19, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.67. L Brands has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $47.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.99.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. L Brands had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 37.40%. As a group, research analysts predict that L Brands will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other L Brands news, insider James L. Bersani sold 18,900 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $749,385.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,734,366.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its holdings in L Brands by 0.4% in the third quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 121,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in L Brands by 4.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in L Brands by 268.1% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in L Brands in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in L Brands by 4.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

