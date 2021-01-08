L Brands (NYSE:LB) Price Target Raised to $43.00 at Morgan Stanley

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 8.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on LB. TheStreet raised L Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of L Brands from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of L Brands from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of L Brands from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of L Brands from $17.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. L Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.85.

Shares of NYSE:LB traded up $0.91 on Friday, hitting $47.08. 51,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,557,642. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.98 and its 200 day moving average is $29.99. The company has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of -60.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.67. L Brands has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $47.28.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 37.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. Equities analysts predict that L Brands will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James L. Bersani sold 18,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $749,385.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,734,366.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of L Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 268.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of L Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of L Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 578.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

