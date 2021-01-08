L Brands (NYSE:LB) Price Target Raised to $47.00 at Credit Suisse Group

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $38.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.80% from the company’s current price.

LB has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on L Brands from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on L Brands from $17.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on L Brands from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. MKM Partners increased their price target on L Brands from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on L Brands from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.27.

LB stock opened at $46.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.98 and a 200-day moving average of $29.99. L Brands has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $47.28.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 37.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that L Brands will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James L. Bersani sold 18,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $749,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 195,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,734,366.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in L Brands by 2,272.3% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 637,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 610,714 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of L Brands by 127.1% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in L Brands by 1,767.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in L Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in L Brands by 757.8% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

