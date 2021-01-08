L Brands (NYSE:LB) PT Raised to $47.00 at Barclays

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Barclays from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on LB. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on L Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. MKM Partners increased their price target on L Brands from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital increased their price target on L Brands from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on L Brands from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised L Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. L Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.62.

Shares of L Brands stock opened at $46.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.99. L Brands has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $47.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.19, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.67.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $1.04. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 37.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that L Brands will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James L. Bersani sold 18,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $749,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,066 shares in the company, valued at $7,734,366.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its position in shares of L Brands by 68.2% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 14,543,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $462,614,000 after buying an additional 5,897,656 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in L Brands by 7.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,098,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $448,468,000 after purchasing an additional 973,270 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in L Brands by 12.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,859,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,149,000 after purchasing an additional 206,948 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in L Brands by 29.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,769,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,491,000 after purchasing an additional 401,037 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in L Brands by 12.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,669,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,996,000 after purchasing an additional 186,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

