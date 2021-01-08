Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) CEO Sells $18,720.00 in Stock

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) CEO Brian Harris sold 1,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $18,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 740,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,407,810. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Brian Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 6th, Brian Harris sold 15,630 shares of Ladder Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $156,300.00.

On Monday, December 28th, Brian Harris sold 12,700 shares of Ladder Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $127,000.00.

On Friday, December 18th, Brian Harris sold 60,964 shares of Ladder Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $609,640.00.

Shares of NYSE:LADR traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.97. 899,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,265,416. Ladder Capital Corp has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $18.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.06. The company has a current ratio of 100.91, a quick ratio of 100.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21 and a beta of 2.32.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 5.86%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 55.17%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LADR shares. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Friday, December 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Ladder Capital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Ladder Capital by 1,910.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ladder Capital by 74.9% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Ladder Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Ladder Capital by 29.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Ladder Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.11% of the company’s stock.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

