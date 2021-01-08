Lafargeholcim Ltd (VTX:LHN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lafargeholcim Ltd (VTX:LHN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is CHF 51.97.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 64 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a CHF 48 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 56 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 51 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 54 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

Lafargeholcim has a twelve month low of CHF 50.40 and a twelve month high of CHF 60.

Lafargeholcim Company Profile

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Lafargeholcim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lafargeholcim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.