Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock Rating Lowered by Needham & Company LLC

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) was downgraded by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Lam Research from $465.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on Lam Research from $410.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. BidaskClub raised Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Lam Research from $352.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.96.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $514.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $474.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $381.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.31. Lam Research has a fifty-two week low of $181.38 and a fifty-two week high of $517.72.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 22.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.66, for a total transaction of $7,512,098.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.12, for a total value of $4,691,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 79,298 shares of company stock worth $32,735,498. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners grew its stake in Lam Research by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,291,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $428,280,000 after buying an additional 11,235 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Lam Research by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,130,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $375,078,000 after buying an additional 229,409 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 889,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $295,215,000 after acquiring an additional 56,126 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Lam Research by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 865,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $287,163,000 after acquiring an additional 37,876 shares during the period. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 860,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $285,464,000 after acquiring an additional 220,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits in the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and the southeast Asia. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

