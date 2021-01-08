Lambda (LAMB) 1-Day Volume Tops $11.52 Million

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. Lambda has a market cap of $20.09 million and $11.52 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lambda token can currently be bought for about $0.0159 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit, Huobi and BitMax. During the last seven days, Lambda has traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002461 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00022483 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.25 or 0.00103950 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.82 or 0.00420260 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.95 or 0.00218842 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00049278 BTC.

Lambda Profile

Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,261,297,571 tokens. Lambda’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lambda’s official message board is medium.com/@Lambdaim . The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im

Lambda Token Trading

Lambda can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, BitMax, Bilaxy and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lambda should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lambda using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

