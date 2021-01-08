LanaCoin (LANA) Achieves Market Cap of $264,520.62

LanaCoin (CURRENCY:LANA) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Over the last week, LanaCoin has traded up 58.5% against the U.S. dollar. LanaCoin has a market capitalization of $264,520.62 and $91.00 worth of LanaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LanaCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LanaCoin alerts:

Kambria (KAT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Golfcoin (GOLF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pulse (PULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000052 BTC.

PosEx (PEX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Psilocybin (PSY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000301 BTC.

BioBar (BIOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000202 BTC.

LanaCoin Coin Profile

LanaCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256D hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 11th, 2016. LanaCoin’s total supply is 1,947,552,979 coins. The official website for LanaCoin is lanacoin.com . LanaCoin’s official Twitter account is @LanaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

LanaCoin Coin Trading

LanaCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LanaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LanaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LanaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LanaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LanaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.