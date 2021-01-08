Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.67.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LNDC. ValuEngine lowered shares of Landec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Landec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Landec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

Get Landec alerts:

LNDC opened at $10.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.81 million, a PE ratio of -7.11, a PEG ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.05. Landec has a twelve month low of $7.48 and a twelve month high of $11.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Landec had a negative net margin of 7.56% and a negative return on equity of 2.21%. As a group, analysts predict that Landec will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nelson Obus purchased 10,000 shares of Landec stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.30 per share, with a total value of $103,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 33,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,324.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Landec by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 537,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,222,000 after acquiring an additional 46,950 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landec in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,898,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Landec by 67.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 199,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 80,705 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Landec by 8.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 186,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 14,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Landec by 769.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 179,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 158,593 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landec Company Profile

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Landec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.