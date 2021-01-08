Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:LMPMY) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Shares of Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMY) dropped 1.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.97 and last traded at $8.11. Approximately 300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.26.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.99.

About Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:LMPMY)

Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and trades in packaging papers, pulps, and tissue papers in the People's Republic of China, Vietnam, Malaysia, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Packaging Paper, Pulp, and Tissue Paper segments. It offers various pulp products, such as dissolved pulps for use in viscose chemical fibers, bamboo fibers, glass papers, acetate fibers, refined rayons, etc.; unbleached bamboo kraft pulps for use in ecru life papers, environmental table wares, food bags, etc.; and bleached bamboo kraft pulps for use in tissue papers, fine papers, cigarette papers, cup papers, etc.

Further Reading: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.