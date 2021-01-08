Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (BATS:LVHI) Shares Up 1%

Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (BATS:LVHI)’s stock price shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.18 and last traded at $24.13. 9,761 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $23.89.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.51 and a 200-day moving average of $22.54.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (BATS:LVHI) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

