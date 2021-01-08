Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) Shares Sold by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC lowered its stake in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,712,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,466 shares during the quarter. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF comprises 2.2% of Gradient Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Gradient Investments LLC owned about 7.95% of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF worth $50,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LVHD. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 188.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $39,000.

Get Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF alerts:

LVHD traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,882. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.45. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $21.20 and a 12 month high of $34.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.197 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th.

Recommended Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.