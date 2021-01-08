Lekoil Limited (LEK.L) (LON:LEK) Shares Gap Down to $1.80

Lekoil Limited (LEK.L) (LON:LEK)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.80, but opened at $1.63. Lekoil Limited (LEK.L) shares last traded at $1.86, with a volume of 475,684 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.82 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of £9.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.16.

About Lekoil Limited (LEK.L) (LON:LEK)

Lekoil Limited explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in Nigeria. The company owns 40% interest in the Otakikpo marginal field located in the south-eastern part of the Niger Delta; 45% participating interest in the OPL 276 located in the eastern Niger Delta basin; 62% participating interest in the OPL 325; and 17.14% participating interest in the OPL 310 block situated in the Upper Cretaceous fairway that runs along the West African Transform Margin.

