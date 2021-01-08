Level01 Hits Market Capitalization of $7.36 Million (LVX)

Level01 (CURRENCY:LVX) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 8th. Over the last seven days, Level01 has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Level01 has a market cap of $7.36 million and $8,099.00 worth of Level01 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Level01 token can currently be bought for about $0.0447 or 0.00000110 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Level01 alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00037199 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004727 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $107.29 or 0.00263968 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00027369 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002461 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,015.40 or 0.02498194 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00012077 BTC.

About Level01

Level01 is a token. Its launch date was June 20th, 2018. Level01’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 164,760,195 tokens. Level01’s official Twitter account is @Level01io . Level01’s official message board is level01.io/blog . The official website for Level01 is level01.io

Level01 Token Trading

Level01 can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Level01 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Level01 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Level01 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Level01 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Level01 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.