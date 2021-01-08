LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Trading Down 6.7%

Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) fell 6.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $96.55 and last traded at $97.33. 596,004 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 488,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.35.

A number of analysts have commented on LGIH shares. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on LGI Homes in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. LGI Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.86.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 12.91.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.10 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 12.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in LGI Homes by 112.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in LGI Homes by 85.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Third Security LLC purchased a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in LGI Homes during the third quarter valued at about $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

About LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH)

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of March 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, and West Virginia.

