LHT Achieves Market Capitalization of $54,448.57 (LHT)

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One LHT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including Alterdice, P2PB2B and Exrates. LHT has a market cap of $54,448.57 and approximately $461.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, LHT has traded 92.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005159 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001225 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005174 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 36.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000168 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000797 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000062 BTC.

LHT Coin Profile

LHT is a coin. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet . LHT’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . LHT’s official website is usdx.cash . The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

LHT Coin Trading

LHT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Alterdice and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LHT using one of the exchanges listed above.

