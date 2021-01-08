Libero Copper & Gold Co. (LBC.V) (CVE:LBC) Trading 26.3% Higher

Libero Copper & Gold Co. (LBC.V) (CVE:LBC)’s stock price traded up 26.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 4,154,800 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 76% from the average session volume of 2,365,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10. The stock has a market cap of C$17.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40.

Libero Copper & Gold Co. (LBC.V) Company Profile (CVE:LBC)

Libero Copper & Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States, and Colombia. The company holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Tomichi porphyry copper-molybdenum deposit consisting of 49 unpatented lode mining claims with a total area of 409 hectares located in the Tomichi Mining District, Gunnison County, Southwestern Colorado; and an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Big Red porphyry copper-gold property comprising 20 contiguous claims totaling 26,000 hectares in northwestern British Columbia.

