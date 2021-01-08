Liberty All-Star Growth Fund (NYSE:ASG) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.30

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.30 and traded as low as $8.13. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund shares last traded at $8.45, with a volume of 162,733 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.50.

Get Liberty All-Star Growth Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Liberty All-Star Growth Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

In other Liberty All-Star Growth Fund news, President William R. Parmentier, Jr. sold 26,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total value of $215,857.38. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,392,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,903,000 after purchasing an additional 147,143 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,082,383 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,696,000 after purchasing an additional 42,975 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 319,549 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 50,119 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 155,327 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 10,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 560.4% during the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 146,410 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 124,240 shares in the last quarter. 13.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Liberty All-Star Growth Fund (NYSE:ASG)

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty All-Star Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.