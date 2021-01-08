Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $179.25.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LBRDA shares. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $211.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th.

Shares of LBRDA opened at $151.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 24.63 and a quick ratio of 24.63. Liberty Broadband has a one year low of $80.14 and a one year high of $162.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.09 billion, a PE ratio of 123.41 and a beta of 1.09.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.32). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 1,375.63%. The company had revenue of $4.22 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Liberty Broadband will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

In other Liberty Broadband news, Director John C. Malone sold 145,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.45, for a total value of $23,290,922.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,311,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,860,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LBRDA. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.31% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

