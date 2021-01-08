Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) fell 5.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.44 and last traded at $11.45. 613,863 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 73% from the average session volume of 354,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.12.

LILA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Liberty Latin America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Liberty Latin America from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Latin America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.13.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.39.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $887.50 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Liberty Latin America news, major shareholder John C. Malone sold 84,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total value of $1,026,091.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,366,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,188,513.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder John C. Malone sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total transaction of $2,684,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,366,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,096,794.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 410,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 36,590 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Liberty Latin America by 571.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Liberty Latin America by 453.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Liberty Latin America by 206.3% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 228,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 153,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the second quarter worth about $431,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.85% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile (NASDAQ:LILA)

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

