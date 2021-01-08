Life On Earth (OTCMKTS:LFER) Shares Up 81.2%

Life On Earth, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LFER) shares shot up 81.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.13. 5,152,527 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 133% from the average session volume of 2,207,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.07.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.03.

About Life On Earth (OTCMKTS:LFER)

Life On Earth, Inc markets and sells functional beverages in the United States. The company offers its products under the Victoria's Kitchen and Just Chill brands. It sells its products through third-party distributors, wholesalers, and retailers, as well as online. The company was formerly known as Hispanica International Delights of America, Inc and changed its name to Life On Earth, Inc in February 2018.

