Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.50

Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.50 and traded as high as $15.75. Lifetime Brands shares last traded at $15.70, with a volume of 33,308 shares.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Lifetime Brands from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Lifetime Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Lifetime Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lifetime Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $341.76 million, a P/E ratio of -9.81, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.50.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.15. Lifetime Brands had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $224.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.89 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Lifetime Brands, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 185.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 459.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 20,129 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Lifetime Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Lifetime Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 25.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile (NASDAQ:LCUT)

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

