Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Price Up 51.8% This Week

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Lightning Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $5.55 million and $999,541.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $1.44 or 0.00003566 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded up 51.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.55 or 0.00425854 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003304 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 45.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000164 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Profile

LBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io . The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

