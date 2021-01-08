Lightstreams Tops One Day Trading Volume of $8,942.00 (PHT)

Lightstreams (CURRENCY:PHT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. During the last seven days, Lightstreams has traded 19.5% higher against the dollar. Lightstreams has a total market cap of $1.15 million and $8,942.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lightstreams coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0249 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00038003 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004669 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002431 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $112.60 or 0.00273495 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00028827 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,051.47 or 0.02553979 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00011914 BTC.

About Lightstreams

Lightstreams (PHT) is a coin. It was first traded on March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,051,116 coins. Lightstreams’ official message board is medium.com/lightstreams . Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lightstreams is lightstreams.io

Buying and Selling Lightstreams

Lightstreams can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightstreams directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightstreams should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lightstreams using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

