LightwaveRF plc (LWRF.L) (LON:LWRF) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.62

Shares of LightwaveRF plc (LWRF.L) (LON:LWRF) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.62 and traded as low as $0.50. LightwaveRF plc (LWRF.L) shares last traded at $0.63, with a volume of 927,123 shares traded.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.62 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.99. The stock has a market cap of £772,393.75 and a PE ratio of -0.18.

About LightwaveRF plc (LWRF.L) (LON:LWRF)

LightwaveRF plc provides smart home automation devices in the United Kingdom, Asia, the Middle East, and rest of Europe. It offers Internet platform with applications and connected devices, which provide integrated remote control and monitoring of light, heat, power, and security. The company provides sockets, dimmers, relays, thermostats, heating, energy, sensing, monitoring, and control devices.

