LikeCoin Reaches Market Cap of $10.31 Million (LIKE)

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. Over the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar. LikeCoin has a market capitalization of $10.31 million and $40,951.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LikeCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0124 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00037377 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004781 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.55 or 0.00269415 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00028558 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,026.55 or 0.02524592 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00012132 BTC.

LikeCoin Profile

LikeCoin (LIKE) is a token. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,011,865,178 tokens and its circulating supply is 834,313,223 tokens. The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . LikeCoin’s official website is like.co

LikeCoin Token Trading

LikeCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

