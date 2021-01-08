LINA Market Cap Achieves $2.16 Million (LINA)

LINA (CURRENCY:LINA) traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. One LINA token can currently be bought for about $0.0070 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, LINA has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. LINA has a total market cap of $2.16 million and approximately $17,261.00 worth of LINA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00038378 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004664 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.94 or 0.00275787 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002421 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00029080 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,108.83 or 0.02683902 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002421 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00011857 BTC.

LINA Profile

LINA (CRYPTO:LINA) is a token. It launched on April 2nd, 2018. LINA’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 308,674,967 tokens. LINA’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . LINA’s official website is lina.network

Buying and Selling LINA

