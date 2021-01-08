LINA Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $13,388.00 (LINA)

LINA (CURRENCY:LINA) traded 21.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. One LINA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. LINA has a total market capitalization of $2.50 million and $13,388.00 worth of LINA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, LINA has traded up 12.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LINA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00038675 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004906 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.51 or 0.00279143 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00028449 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,076.86 or 0.02695778 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00012333 BTC.

About LINA

LINA is a token. It launched on April 2nd, 2018. LINA’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 308,674,967 tokens. LINA’s official website is lina.network . LINA’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling LINA

LINA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LINA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LINA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LINA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.