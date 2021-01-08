Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) (TSE:LNR) PT Raised to C$70.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) (TSE:LNR) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.00 to C$70.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on LNR. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) from C$66.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) from C$73.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$46.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of TSE LNR traded up C$0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting C$71.85. 69,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,811. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$65.96 and its 200 day moving average is C$48.05. Linamar Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$24.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$72.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) (TSE:LNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$2.15 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.64 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Linamar Co. will post 5.9800003 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Roger Fulton bought 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$67.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,540.42. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,966 shares in the company, valued at C$540,963.09. Also, Senior Officer Brian Wade bought 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$69.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,816.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$154,987.04. Insiders acquired a total of 51,723 shares of company stock valued at $3,504,691 over the last ninety days.

Linamar Corporation together with its subsidiaries design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, Rest of North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

