LiquidApps Price Up 7.5% This Week (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 8th. During the last week, LiquidApps has traded up 7.5% against the dollar. One LiquidApps token can currently be bought for about $0.0094 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Switcheo Network and Bancor Network. LiquidApps has a market cap of $6.63 million and $25,486.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get LiquidApps alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001181 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 66.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000060 BTC.

LiquidApps Profile

LiquidApps (DAPP) is a token. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,051,269,533 tokens and its circulating supply is 703,051,710 tokens. LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps . The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

LiquidApps can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Bancor Network and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LiquidApps using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LiquidApps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LiquidApps and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.