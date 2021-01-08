Litecoin Plus Achieves Market Cap of $95,196.82 (LCP)

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded up 24.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be purchased for about $0.0346 or 0.00000085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Plus has a market cap of $95,196.82 and $143.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $152,185.34 or 3.74184635 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00012999 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

About Litecoin Plus

LCP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 8th, 2017. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP . Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co

Buying and Selling Litecoin Plus

Litecoin Plus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Plus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

