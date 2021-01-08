Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC.TO) (TSE:LAC) PT Raised to C$20.00 at National Bank Financial

Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC.TO) (TSE:LAC) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$12.50 to C$20.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target points to a potential downside of 17.73% from the stock’s previous close.

LAC has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC.TO) from C$11.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cormark lifted their target price on Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC.TO) from C$16.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC.TO) from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th.

Get Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC.TO) alerts:

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC.TO) stock traded up C$0.42 on Friday, reaching C$24.31. 1,319,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,392,720. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.71, a quick ratio of 14.37 and a current ratio of 15.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$14.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.93. The firm has a market cap of C$2.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.13. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 1-year low of C$2.90 and a 1-year high of C$25.30.

Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC.TO) (TSE:LAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.13) by C$0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC.TO)

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Humboldt County in northern Nevada.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.