Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) is Axel Capital Management LLC’s Largest Position

Axel Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 2,007.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,685,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,605,749 shares during the quarter. Livent makes up approximately 10.3% of Axel Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Axel Capital Management LLC owned about 1.15% of Livent worth $31,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Livent by 282.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Livent by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of Livent by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,408 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Livent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Livent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LTHM stock traded down $0.73 on Friday, hitting $21.37. 111,066 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,838,102. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -245.56 and a beta of 2.20. Livent Co. has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $22.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.92 and a 200-day moving average of $10.74.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $72.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.78 million. Livent had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. Livent’s revenue was down 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Livent Co. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on LTHM shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Livent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Livent from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Livent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.44.

Livent Profile

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium based batteries, specialty polymer, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

